Tiler killed while taking out garbage

ST JAMES, Jamaica – A 37-year-old tiler, Marvin Allen of Cart Road, Tower Hill, St James, was killed by a gunman in his community Wednesday evening while emptying his garbage.

Reports are that about 6:00 pm, Allen left his house and was on his way to empty garbage in a bin along the roadway, when he was pounced upon by an armed man who alighted from a black Toyota Voxy motor vehicle and shot him.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

The police are investigating.