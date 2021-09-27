Timbaland to launch online 'beat-selling' platform

Multi-Grammy award winning producer Timbaland is looking to launch a brand new platform aimed at connecting music makers, songwriters, music publishers and record labels. According to several major international news media outlets, the digital platform dubbed Beatclub will be an “online beat-selling marketplace.”

The idea follows on the producer's highly successive online battle series, Verzuz which he started in partnership with fellow producer, Swizz Beatz. Through Beatclub, Timbaland looks to bridge the gap between “the unknown and the very well-known.”

