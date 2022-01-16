Time for Commission of Enquiry into State corruption says D'Aguilar

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Lloyd D'Aguilar-led People's Anti-Corruption Movement [PAM] says it has written to Prime Minister Andrew Holness demanding a 'People's Commission of Enquiry into state corruption'.

Also demanded in that letter is the need for a people's forensic audit of the public debt in order to determine which Government Members of Parliament [MPs] and/or public officials may have benefited from sate corruption.

“The prime minister chose not to respond to our letter and so did the Leader of the Opposition [Mark Golding] who was sent a copy and his support sought for such an enquiry,” D'Aguilar said in a statement.

“The MPs on both sides of the House of Parliament were also sent copies of these letters and none has responded. Does this not confirm, therefore, the Gleaner Editorial's claim that we have two gangs operating in Parliament? And if true, why has the police not used the anti-gang legislation to investigate and arrest as they do with other suspected gangs such as the Klansman gang now being tried in court?” D'Aguilar questioned.

According to D'Aguilar, it is estimated that millions of dollars are stolen from the public purse each year.

“This has greatly affected the proper funding of healthcare, education and certain aspects of social infrastructural development,” he said.

He stated that:

- We need a people's commission of enquiry into state corruption to ascertain the depth of the corruption and to expose those who are involved.

- We need a forensic audit of the public debt to determine which public officials or politicians may have corruptly pocketed the people's money. The people should not be required to pay back corrupt debt he said.