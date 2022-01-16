Time for Commission of Enquiry into State corruption says D'Aguilar

Time for Commission of Enquiry into State corruption says D'AguilarSunday, January 16, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Lloyd D'Aguilar-led People's Anti-Corruption Movement [PAM] says it has written to Prime Minister Andrew Holness demanding a 'People's Commission of Enquiry into state corruption'.
Also demanded in that letter is the need for a people's forensic audit of the public debt in order to determine which Government Members of Parliament [MPs] and/or public officials may have benefited from sate corruption.
“The prime minister chose not to respond to our letter and so did the Leader of the Opposition [Mark Golding] who was sent a copy and his support sought for such an enquiry,” D'Aguilar said in a statement.
“The MPs on both sides of the House of Parliament were also sent copies of these letters and none has responded. Does this not confirm, therefore, the Gleaner Editorial's claim that we have two gangs operating in Parliament? And if true, why has the police not used the anti-gang legislation to investigate and arrest as they do with other suspected gangs such as the Klansman gang now being tried in court?” D'Aguilar questioned.
According to D'Aguilar, it is estimated that millions of dollars are stolen from the public purse each year.
“This has greatly affected the proper funding of healthcare, education and certain aspects of social infrastructural development,” he said.
He stated that:
- We need a people's commission of enquiry into state corruption to ascertain the depth of the corruption and to expose those who are involved.
- We need a forensic audit of the public debt to determine which public officials or politicians may have corruptly pocketed the people's money. The people should not be required to pay back corrupt debt he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy