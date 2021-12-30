Times Square show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says

Times Square show will go on despite virus surge, mayor saysThursday, December 30, 2021
|
NEW YORK, United States (AP) — New York City will ring in 2022 in Times Square as planned despite record numbers of COVID-19 infections in the city and around the nation, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.
“We want to show that we're moving forward, and we want to show the world that New York City is fighting our way through this,” de Blasio, whose last day in office is Friday, said on NBC's “Today” show.
After banning revellers from Times Square a year ago due to the pandemic, city officials previously announced plans for a scaled-back New Year's bash with smaller crowds and vaccinations required.
Thanks to the highly contagious omicron variant that was first identified as a variant of concern last month, new COVID-19 cases in the US have soared to their highest levels on record at over 265,000 per day on average. New York City reported a record number of new, confirmed cases — more than 39,590 — on Tuesday, according to New York state figures.
But while cities such as Atlanta have cancelled New Year's Eve celebrations, de Blasio said New York City's high COVID-19 vaccination rate makes it feasible to welcome masked, socially distanced crowds to watch the ball drop in Times Square. “We've got to send a message to the world. New York City is open,” he said.
