Timing of five-wicket haul crucial, says Mayers

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — An elated Kyle Mayers said Saturday his maiden five-wicket haul could not have come at a better moment, after it helped put West Indies in sight of a major series win against England.

The 29-year-old, better known for his aggressive left-hand batting which brought him a monumental double century in Bangladesh last year, produced stunning figures of five for nine from 13 overs of slow medium on the third day of the third Test to leave England in tatters on 103 for eight in their second innings.

Having trailed by 93 on first innings, England lead by only 10 with just two wickets standing, leaving West Indies in pole position to take victory on Sunday's penultimate day at the National Stadium in Grenada.

“I always wanted to take a five-wicket haul. From my first tour to Bangladesh, I got no wickets and Jermaine Blackwood was teasing me [saying] 'I have more Test wickets than you',” Mayers told reporters.

“And then we came to the Caribbean and I finally got my first wicket and it just went on. I started taking some 'three-fers' than the five came and not a better moment than this.

“I really appreciate this one, especially in this position now in the series and getting my team across the line. I always cherished winning games so this one is pretty special.”

Mayers missed out on the first two Tests in Antigua and Barbados which finished in stalemates but made an immediate impact in the current match.

He took two wickets on the first morning of the game — including captain Joe Root without scoring — to help West Indies bundle the tourists out for 204, and then returned to make 28 as West Indies rebounded from 95 for six to earn a 93-run first innings lead.

On Saturday, he struck with only his third ball, getting the wicket of Root again and then running through England's top order.

“I have a knack for getting captains out — [fortunately] I've now got him out twice. Sorry for him but I'm happy for it,” Mayers said.

“I've been getting wickets. People in the Caribbean have been calling me the 'Golden Arm Boy', just coming on and getting some breakthroughs.

“Obviously the captain (Kraigg Brathwaite) is now giving me more confidence and [I'm] bowling more overs and actually I'm getting to bowl a little earlier, so it's just working out.

“My first class stats speak for themselves. I'm a pretty good first class bowler so there's no doubt I'm capable of getting wickets.”

Mayers' Test debut was an astounding one, the Barbadian hitting an unbeaten 210 on the last day of the first Test in Chattogram in a three-wicket win over Bangladesh, which paved the way for a 2-0 series win.

And while his career has fluctuated since — he averages 35 from 10 Tests — Mayers said he was content to play any role he could in helping West Indies win matches.

“Obviously I like batting more so I felt better in Bangladesh but putting in a performance for the team to win is always special for me even if it was two run outs or two catches, I would feel good. I prefer to score more runs than take wickets but I'll take this,” he said.

“Actually, not getting to play the first few just because of how the team was structured I just waited my turn and opportunity presented itself in this game and I took it.”