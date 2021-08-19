Tina Clayton wins 100m gold at World Athletics U20 Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya – Tina Clayton won the women's 100m at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on Thursday.

The Jamaican teen won in a personal best 11.09 seconds.

Clayton, who celebrated her 17th birthday earlier this week, smashed her own previous best of 11.17 seconds set a month ago while winning at the NACAC Championships in Costa Rica and is the fourth Jamaican woman to win the event, joining Nikole Mitchell (1992), Veronica Campbell-Brown (2000) and Briana Williams (2018).

Namibia's Beatrice Masilingi was second in 11.39 seconds while Switzerland's Melissa Gutschmidt took the bronze with 11.51 seconds.

Jamaica's other entrant Kerrica Hill was seventh in 11.67 seconds.

Clayton's time is the third-best ever at the Under-18 level.

-Paul A Reid