TIP Friendly shows love to retired members

Instead of celebrating one day of love on Valentine's Day, TIP Friendly Society decided to spread it over many days, among many retired members, in different parishes, to kick start the 25th anniversary celebration of the friendly society, which serves members in the education sector.

Under the theme '25 Acts of Love', TIP Friendly handed out gift baskets and vouchers to specially selected retired members islandwide to show appreciation for their support.

The 25 recipients were selected from a list of retired, longstanding members and retired contact teachers from each parish, who had served the society over the years.

“TIP likes to give back to our stakeholders and looks out for its members. So the 25 Acts of Love was a deliberate attempt to remind them that we value their contribution,” said Wilton South, General Manager of TIP Friendly Society.

“I felt good to see the gratitude on the faces of each person who was presented with a gift, which was confirmation that our gesture was well appreciated”, he continued.

According to the general manager, TIP Friendly hosts each year a members' appreciation day, during which they are presented with tokens. In addition, the friendly society celebrates members' birthdays and endeavours to provide assistance, in tangible ways, as the needs arise.

According to Dr Garth Anderson, President of TIP Friendly Society: “The longstanding members were selected on recommendations from our management team, based on the longevity of their membership and brand ambassadorship.”

The year-long activities to celebrate TIP Friendly Society's 25th anniversary, under the theme Reimaging Our Identity for Sustainable Development, were launched virtually on January 25, 2022.

Among the upcoming celebratory events will be a thanksgiving service on September 25; a membership appreciation day on September 30 and an awards ceremony on October 1.

TIP Friendly Society was established on September 26, 1997. It is a non-profit insuring society for all persons employed in the field of education. It currently has a membership of over 22,000.