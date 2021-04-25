'Tippy Dread' found dead on handcart

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A man known only as 'Tippy Dread' of a Linstead, St Catherine address was found dead, his body on a handcart, in Oxford market at Pechon Street Friday.

Reports are that residents stumbled upon the body, lying face down in a pool of blood, on a handcart in the market and called the police.

When the police arrived, they observed what appeared to be chop wounds to the back of the neck of the deceased.

The police are investigating.