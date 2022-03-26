KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 100,000 women in Jamaica are affected by endometriosis, a chronic condition which is among the top three causes of infertility.

Endometriosis causes tissue that looks and acts like endometrial tissue — normally found inside the womb — to grow in areas outside of the womb. These areas include the ovaries and fallopian tubes, the lining of the inside of the abdomen, the bowel or bladder.

At present, there is no known cure for endometriosis, and treatment is usually aimed at controlling symptoms which means that knowing how to coexist with the condition is essential for women.

Here are some tips for living with endometriosis.

1. Take pain medication as needed: Scientists believe women living with endometriosis produce more prostaglandins, a hormone-like substance (prostaglandin has many jobs in the body, including making the womb contract during menstruation to help shed the uterine lining).

Over the counter pain relievers, like ibuprofen, are most effective when taken before prostaglandins are released and this is several days before you expect your period or endometriosis pain). For extreme pain doctors may recommend prescription medications that can offer more relief.

2. Change your diet: To improve life with endometriosis, plan a diet that incorporates foods like vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, like walnuts and flaxseeds.

Avoid processed foods and foods that contain trans fats. You might want to limit your caffeine and alcohol intake as well.

3. Consider hormone therapy: Hormone therapy eases or ends your menstrual cycle, reducing the pain and inflammation often experienced with endometriosis. It can also help slow endometrial tissue growth, prevent new growth, and reduce endometriosis-related pain.

4. Discuss surgical options with your doctor: Pain medications and management techniques can help you live with endometriosis. Hormone therapy can also slow the growth and help reduce your pain. However, none of these treatments will cure existing endometriosis.

Minimally invasive surgery that removes the endometrial tissue outside your uterus is the only way to treat the underlying cause of endometriosis. In severe cases, a hysterectomy may be recommended to put an end to endometriosis.

5. Exercise: Exercising produces less estrogen and increases the circulation of blood in women. This activity also releases endorphins in the brain, which can reduce pain sensations. Both high-intensity and low-intensity exercises help endometriosis. High-intensity activities, such as running, aerobics, or biking, reduce symptoms. Low-intensity activities, like pilates, calisthenics, or yoga, help reduce stress and manage pelvic pain.

6. Be there: Make sure that the women in your work environment have access to proper healthcare in the workplace. If their current doctor's diagnosis has proven insufficient, assist them by referral for a second opinion. Create a space that facilitates this recurring change on a monthly cycle. The simple things like sanitary napkins, painkillers and even chocolate can go a long way.

Even in those difficult moments at home whether it is with your spouse, wife or daughter, these acts of kindness make a difference.

7. Get Educated: Intrigue can be the door to an array of information as it relates to educating yourself about endometriosis. This does not mean becoming intrusive in someone's life. However, basic questions based on your observations can put you in a space of concern and also find solutions to make the women in your work, school, homes and friendships receive support for endometriosis.

By extension, this could make you aware of what women face on a daily basis. Even if we don't understand as we are not the ones experiencing it, we can do our part to be mindful of our actions to the situation and understanding in our responses.

Endometriosis Awareness Month is observed in March to raise awareness of the chronic condition.