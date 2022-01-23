Tivoli, Humble Lion play out 2-2 draw in JPL action

KINGSTON - Warner Brown scored a brace for Tivoli Gardens to come from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw against Humble Lion in their Jamaica Premier League second round game played at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Mona, St Andrew on Sunday.

The draw means both teams are still searching for their first win as Humble Lion were beaten 5-1 by Mt Pleasant FA in their opening game while Tivoli Gardens were drawing their second straight match.

Brown's double took him to three on the season and in the goal scoring lead after that game.

Andrew Vanzie gave Humble Lion the lead in the 33rd minute when he rifled a left footer from the right channel high into the far corner of the Tivoli Gardens goal.

Tivoli drew level three minutes into time added on at the end of the first half, heading a cross from Horatio Morgan into the goal past the Humble Lion custodian Dennis Taylor.

Humble Lion retook the lead in the 50 th minute when Shammari Dallas finished off a good team move but Tivoli Gardens responded in the 75 th minute when Brown played a one-time side footed shot from a cross from the right side.

-Paul A Reid