Tivoli Gardens will be ready for Cavalier promises Bailey

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Despite playing two games in five days while their opponents rested, Tivoli Gardens FC Technical Director Glendon Bailey, says that his team will be ready to go up against the young guns of Cavalier FC when the two teams meet in the first leg of their semifinal in the Jamaica Premier League on Saturday.

Bailey has promised not to take the Rudolph Speid coached team lightly but says Tivoli will be ready to nullify the attack of their opponents.

“Cavalier is a good young team, just like us. They are a very dangerous team, so we are not taking them lightly, we are not taking them for granted. We know their style of play so we just have to…put things in place to nullify them.”

Despite blowing away Vere United 4-0 on Wednesday, Bailey says he saw things that needed to be worked on both defensively and offensively, ahead of the semifinals.

“We saw some things that we need to work on defensively and we saw some things that we maybe can improve offensively, so we are going to prepare to play our type of football and allow them to try and stop us.”

He believes that the momentum will be with his team which will give them the advantage on Saturday if they play their cards right.

Speaking after the comprehensive win on Wednesday, Bailey said that the focus, with just two days between matches, would be on the recovery of the players who featured in the return leg quarterfinal.

“Right now we have to hydrate, we have to ice down the players and get them ready to go again, but with my experience, we know what to do now going into the semifinal against Cavalier.”

Tivoli has benefitted from the return on two attackers, Stephen Barnett and Trayvone Reid, just in time for the playoffs and Bailey suggested that the big impact players would have a lot more to offer over the next few match days.

“If you realise and look at it, those two players still not at 100 per cent, so when they get to 100 per cent, they are going to be two dangerous players to deal with. We the coaching staff, me and coach Williams, we'll try and get them as sharp and improve their level of fitness as quick as possible to get them ready for Cavalier, but they are a good addition to the team and they showed that. They rewarded the coach for putting them in the starting lineup,” he said.

Barnett has featured in the last three games for Tivoli, scoring in two, while Reid has featured in the last two and along with Barnett, scored in the 4-0 defeat of Vere.

Dwayne Richards