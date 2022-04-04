Tivoli and Portmore play out 1-1 draw in Premier League

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Portmore United came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Tivoli Gardens at Sabina Park on Monday as the return round of the Jamaica Premier League continued.

Both teams would be disappointed by the result as they were seeking to get into the top six spots with a win.

Portmore United, who were coming off a win, inched up to 15 points, one behind sixth place Harbour View, while Tivoli Gardens, who were coming off a loss, stayed in the eighth position on 13 points.

Ranike Anderson gave Tivoli Gardens the lead as early as the 14th minute when he scored a header.

Haitian Keny Charleston scored in back-to-back games for Portmore United when he equalised in the 44th minute.

Meanwhile late on Sunday, Arnett Gardens dropped a long unbeaten run when they were edged 1-0 by defending champions Cavalier FC at Sabina Park.

Jeovanni Laing's 78th minute goal gave Cavalier FC the win as they beat Arnett Gardens for the second time this season after edging them 2-1 in the second set of games in January.

-Paul A Reid