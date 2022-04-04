Tivoli and Portmore play out 1-1 draw in Premier League

Tivoli and Portmore play out 1-1 draw in Premier LeagueMonday, April 04, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Portmore United came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Tivoli Gardens at Sabina Park on Monday as the return round of the Jamaica Premier League continued.
Both teams would be disappointed by the result as they were seeking to get into the top six spots with a win.
Portmore United, who were coming off a win, inched up to 15 points, one behind sixth place Harbour View, while Tivoli Gardens, who were coming off a loss, stayed in the eighth position on 13 points.
Ranike Anderson gave Tivoli Gardens the lead as early as the 14th minute when he scored a header.
Haitian Keny Charleston scored in back-to-back games for Portmore United when he equalised in the 44th minute.
-Paul A Reid
