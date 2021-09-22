Tivoli blank Vere 4-0 to advance to Premier League semi-final

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tivoli Gardens slammed Vere United 4-0 in the return leg of the quarterfinals to advance to the semi-finals of the Jamaica Premier League today.

Goals from Stephen Barnett, Trayvone Reid, Horatio Morgan and Jermaine Johnson, helped the former champions see off the first-time quarterfinalists in the first game of a double header at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at the UWI.

The game was a fairly even contest until Barnett broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Devroy Grey provided the perfect cross for him to score from close range at the back post.

Barnett then had a shot from the edge of the area, which after taking a deflection, was heading for the bottom corner, but was brilliantly saved by Kadeem Davis, who hurt himself on the play when he dived low to his right to parry for a corner kick.

Davis had to be replaced by Shavon Wilson in the 43rd minute after re-injuring a sore elbow.

Two minutes later Tyrese Harrison, who was played in behind the defence, tried to lob the Tivoli keeper Kewong Watkins, but the ball went high over the crossbar.

Ricardo Messam saw his shot brilliantly saved at the near post by Watkins as Vere piled on the pressure in first half stoppage time.

Vere then had a huge penalty appeal turned down by referee Damion Parchment as they went into the half time break trailing.

Barnett flashed a shot just wide of the far post just after the restart as Tivoli looked to widen their advantage.

Vere kept pushing for the equalizer and a right sided cross from Trevance Salmon was headed just wide at the back post by Messam.

Trayvone Reid then caught Vere on the counterattack, running from half line he kept his composure to slot past the advancing Wilson with two defenders closing in, to make it 2-0 in the 62nd minute.

Horatio Morgan off the bench to score with a side foot volley to make it 3-0 from a corner kick from Romaine Bowers to put the result beyond doubt.

Veteran, Jermaine Johnson then put the icing on the cake when he slotted home from the penalty spot in the 5th minute of added time to make it 4-0.

Tivoli Gardens will face Cavalier FC in the semi-final on Saturday.