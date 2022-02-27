Tivoli gets first win of current Premier League season

ST ANN, Jamaica — Tivoli Gardens scored their first win of the season in the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel, edging Molynes United 1-0 in their round-seven game, played at Drax Hall in St Ann.

Stephen Barnett's first half goal was the difference between the teams as Tivoli Gardens improved to six points and seventh place while Molynes United remained rooted at the bottom of the table, on four points.

Molynes United were losing back-to-back games and have given up 13 goals in their seven games, second only to Montego Bay United who have let in 14.

Tivoli Gardens created space in the Molynes area in the 31st minute and Barnett finished off a good team move when he was left unmarked on the right side of the area fired into the far corner.

Paul A Reid