Tivoli gets first win of current Premier League season

Tivoli gets first win of current Premier League seasonSunday, February 27, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica — Tivoli Gardens scored their first win of the season in the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel, edging Molynes United 1-0 in their round-seven game, played at Drax Hall in St Ann.
Stephen Barnett's first half goal was the difference between the teams as Tivoli Gardens improved to six points and seventh place while Molynes United remained rooted at the bottom of the table, on four points.
Molynes United were losing back-to-back games and have given up 13 goals in their seven games, second only to Montego Bay United who have let in 14.
Tivoli Gardens created space in the Molynes area in the 31st minute and Barnett finished off a good team move when he was left unmarked on the right side of the area fired into the far corner.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy