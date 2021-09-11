Tivoli held by Molynes, miss out on automatic semifinal spot

Tivoli Gardens missed out on an opportunity to grab the second automatic spot into the semifinals of the Jamaica Premier League when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Molynes United on Saturday.

Tyreke Wilson put Molynes ahead in the 79th minute but Stephen Barnett responded four minutes later in the 82nd minute to set up a grand stand finish.

Barnett and Evroy Grey both got opportunities after the Tivoli equalizer but were unable to find that elusive goal to clinch the semifinal spot.

The game began in very hot conditions and with the sprinkler system down, it made it very challenging for the players who required a number of stoppages for water.

Grey should have put Tivoli ahead when he was played through one on one with goalkeeper Leon Taylor but fired straight at the custodian with the goal at his mercy.

Tivoli were playing like a team on a mission and kept Molynes penned in their half but failed to turn a number of half chances into real goal scoring opportunities.

Defender Odean Pennycooke fired high from a tight angle after overlapping down the right late in the half as Tivoli continued to press for the go-ahead goal.

Tivoli always seemed the more likely team to score but it was Molynes who broke the deadlock when Wilson steered the ball home from close range.

Barnett who was brought on in the 53rd minute was on the end of a right sided cross from another substitute, Davion Garrison, powering home the header at the near post to restore parity for his team.

Tivoli will now await the draw to see who they will play in the quarterfinal round while Molynes end a disappointing season on seven points.

