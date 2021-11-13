Tivoli stun Excelsior 2-1 in Group B Manning Cup opener on Friday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tivoli Gardens High stunned Excelsior High 2-1 in the feature game in Group B at the Stadium East Field on Friday to secure a massive three points and get their season off to a perfect start.

Tivoli got their goals either side of the half time break, before Excelsior got their consolation goal late in the second half.

With the wind at their back, the Excelsior team which hails from Mountain View took early control of the game and pushed their opponents back for long periods of the first half, without creating serious goal scoring opportunities.

After withstanding the early onslaught, Tivoli started coming into their own and made a game of it without themselves, threatening the Excelsior goal.

As the half wore on Excelsior reestablished their dominance but were stung when they conceded against the run of play, on the stroke of half time.

Rameisha Rhoden gave Tivoli the crucial lead in the 43rd minute when the ball was played to him in space, just inside the 'D'. He expertly curled the ball into the far corner with Excelsior goalkeeper Michael Clarke left only to stand and watch.

It didn't take Tivoli very long to double their lead in the second half when Excelsior goalkeeper Michael Clarke, who was standing in the middle of the goal area as his team attacked, misjudged a long range effort from Dwayne Johnson as the ball bounced in front of him and into the goal for 2-0 to Tivoli in the 52nd minute.

Excelsior had a glorious opportunity to pull one back when substitute Rojaughn Joseph arrived in the box at the perfect moment but could not keep his shot down when he latched onto a left-sided cross, but his shot sailed over the crossbar from six yards.

Excelsior continued to press and were rewarded for their efforts when Dale Fuller pulled one back in the 75th minute when he bundled home the ball from two yards.

Excelsior continued to pile on the pressure as they searched for the equaliser, but Tivoli clung on for the vital win.

Dwayne Richards