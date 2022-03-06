Tivoli upset Mt Pleasant with 3-1 win

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Stephen Barnett scored a late double to lead Tivoli Gardens to an upset come from behind 3-1 win over leaders Mt Pleasant Football Academy in their Jamaica Premier League game at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston on Saturday.

Barnett's double broke a 1-1 draw as Tivoli Gardens were winning back-to-back games and shot up the points table to sixth place on nine points, just ahead of Harbour View on goal-difference while Mt Pleasant who were losing for the first time this season, stay atop but on goal-difference over Waterhouse FC, both on 17 points.

Teenager Devonte Campbell gave Mount Pleasant FA the lead in the eighth minute with his second goal of the campaign but Davion Garrison equalised in the 14th minute.

They were still locked at 1-1 in the 65th minute when Barnett got his first to give Tivoli Gardens FC the lead and then added an insurance goal in the 71st minute.

