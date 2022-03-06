Tivoli upset Mt Pleasant with 3-1 win

Tivoli upset Mt Pleasant with 3-1 winSunday, March 06, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Stephen Barnett scored a late double to lead Tivoli Gardens to an upset come from behind 3-1 win over leaders Mt Pleasant Football Academy in their Jamaica Premier League game at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston on Saturday.
Barnett's double broke a 1-1 draw as Tivoli Gardens were winning back-to-back games and shot up the points table to sixth place on nine points, just ahead of Harbour View on goal-difference while Mt Pleasant who were losing for the first time this season, stay atop but on goal-difference over Waterhouse FC, both on 17 points.
Teenager Devonte Campbell gave Mount Pleasant FA the lead in the eighth minute with his second goal of the campaign but Davion Garrison equalised in the 14th minute.
They were still locked at 1-1 in the 65th minute when Barnett got his first to give Tivoli Gardens FC the lead and then added an insurance goal in the 71st minute.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy