Tobago aims for 100,000 tourists

Tobago's pandemic-hit tourism sector is hoping for a quick revival as it aims to welcome over 100,000 international visitors after almost two years of no direct international flights to the island.

British Airways resumed flights to the island on Monday —the first flight since March 2020 — which will then be followed by Dutch airline KLM and Virgin Atlantic at the end of the month.

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Tourism and Transportation Tashia Grace Burris told the Daily Express that the country intends to hit the target number “in the shortest possible time frame”.

“In the new year, the aim will be to aggressively pursue some options available in our traditional source markets, as well as explore new and previously untapped markets,” she said, noting that the country has the ability to record visitor numbers of pre-pandemic levels.

According to the World Tourism Organization, Trinidad and Tobago received 480,000 foreign tourist arrivals in 2019, of which 389, 000 were overnight visitor arrivals.

Tourism-dependent countries in the Caribbean were hit hard by the pandemic as most closed their borders, and airlines suspended flights to prevent the spread of the disease.

According to Burris, the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited remains charged with the responsibility to attract and negotiate with airlines and to increase airlift.

Looking ahead, she further emphasised that she will prioritise ensuring that the industry operates according to international standards that stakeholders abide by the necessary regulations, and that all activities are geared towards ensuring return on investment.

To date, Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 97,897 COVID-19 cases and 3,102 related deaths. About 50 per cent of the population is vaccinated.