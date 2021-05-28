Tobago police probing discovery of boat with several dead bodies on board

Tobago police probing discovery of boat with several dead bodies on boardFriday, May 28, 2021
|
SCARBOROUGH, Tobago (CMC) — Police in Tobago are investigating the discovery of a fishing boat with the bodies of at least four people, believed to be Venezuelan nationals on Friday.
The authorities said that one of the bodies was in an advanced stage of decomposition and the boat with the bodies was towed back to the Belle Garden fishing port.
Media reports said local fishermen had spotted the boat drifting six miles of the coast of Belle Garden, early Friday morning. Police said that as many as six people were on board the vessel and all are presumed dead.
The authorities said that special protective equipment would be used in retrieving the bodies since the cause of death is unknown and the island is dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Venezuelans have been fleeing their country as a result of the political and economic conditions there and illegally entering Trinidad and Tobago.
