Tokyo Olympics, Day 3: Schedule of Jamaican athletes

TOKYO, Japan – Jamaican swimmer Alia Atkinson and artistic gymnast Danusia Francis will be the first Jamaicans in action at the Tokyo Olympics, when they compete Sunday on Day 3 of the Games in their respective events.

See schedule for the Jamaican athletes below.

Artistic Gymnastics

1:10 am: Danusia Francis is expected to be in action in the uneven bars qualification subdivision 3.

Swimming

5:40am: Alia Atkinson is expected to be in action in the women's 100m breastroke heat 3.

Other events to look forward to:

3x3 Basketball

12am to 10pm: Women's and Men's pool round

Archery

12am to 11:45pm: Women's Team Quarterfinal, Semifinal, Bronze Medal Match and Gold Medal Match; Men's Team Elimination, Quarterfinal

Basketball

3:20am: Men's Group B –Australia vs Nigeria

7:00am: Men's Group A –France vs USA

8:00pm: Women's Group A –South Korea vs Spain

11:40pm: Men's Group C –Argentina vs Slovenia

Beach Volleyball

1am to 10pm: Women's and Men's Pool

Boxing

9:00pm-10:18pm: Men's Flyweight Round of 32

3:00am-4:03am: Women's Flyweight Round of 32

10:36pm-11:24pm: Men's Middleweight Round of 32

11:39pm-11:54pm: Women's Featherweight Round of 16

Handball

12:15am – 9:00pm: Prelims

Hockey

4:30am to 10:15pm: Men's and Women's Pool

Rugby Sevens

7:00pm-9:30pm: Men's Pool Round

Skateboarding

6:30pm -8:58pm: Women's Street Prelims

10:25pm: Women's Street Final

Softball

12:30am: Opening Round Canada vs Japan

6:00am: Opening Round Italy vs Mexico

8:00pm: Opening Round USA vs Japan

Triathlon

4:30pm: Men's Final