Tokyo Olympics, Day 3: Schedule of Jamaican athletes

Tokyo Olympics, Day 3: Schedule of Jamaican athletesSaturday, July 24, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan – Jamaican swimmer Alia Atkinson and artistic gymnast Danusia Francis will be the first Jamaicans in action at the Tokyo Olympics, when they compete Sunday on Day 3 of the Games in their respective events.
See schedule for the Jamaican athletes below.
Artistic Gymnastics
1:10 am: Danusia Francis is expected to be in action in the uneven bars qualification subdivision 3.
Swimming
5:40am: Alia Atkinson is expected to be in action in the women's 100m breastroke heat 3.
Other events to look forward to:
3x3 Basketball
12am to 10pm: Women's and Men's pool round
Archery
12am to 11:45pm: Women's Team Quarterfinal, Semifinal, Bronze Medal Match and Gold Medal Match; Men's Team Elimination, Quarterfinal
Basketball
3:20am: Men's Group B –Australia vs Nigeria
7:00am: Men's Group A –France vs USA
8:00pm: Women's Group A –South Korea vs Spain
11:40pm: Men's Group C –Argentina vs Slovenia
Beach Volleyball
1am to 10pm: Women's and Men's Pool
Boxing
9:00pm-10:18pm: Men's Flyweight Round of 32
3:00am-4:03am: Women's Flyweight Round of 32
10:36pm-11:24pm: Men's Middleweight Round of 32
11:39pm-11:54pm: Women's Featherweight Round of 16
Handball
12:15am – 9:00pm: Prelims
Hockey
4:30am to 10:15pm: Men's and Women's Pool
Rugby Sevens
7:00pm-9:30pm: Men's Pool Round
Skateboarding
6:30pm -8:58pm: Women's Street Prelims
10:25pm: Women's Street Final
Softball
12:30am: Opening Round Canada vs Japan
6:00am: Opening Round Italy vs Mexico
8:00pm: Opening Round USA vs Japan
Triathlon
4:30pm: Men's Final
