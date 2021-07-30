Tokyo Olympics, Day 8: Schedule for Jamaican athletes

TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica can claim at least four podium spots on Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics.

The fantastic trio of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson will continue their quest for 100m glory in the semifinals starting at 5:15am (Jamaica time) on Saturday in the hope of booking their spots for the final some two hours later.

In the meantime, discus thrower Chad Wright will be looking to surprise the field for a medal in the finals starting at 6:15am.

Here is the complete schedule for Jamaican athletes on the day: