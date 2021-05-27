Toll Authority working to improve island's toll roads — Montague

Toll Authority working to improve island's toll roads — MontagueThursday, May 27, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague says the Toll Authority of Jamaica is working to ensure that the country's toll roads continue to be on par with international standards.
The minister was making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives yesterday.
He said two escape lanes on Edward Seaga Highway were recently redone and improved to bring them up to agreed benchmarks.
Montague noted that the authority is working with the National Works Agency (NWA) to address concerns regarding the toll road in Mammee Bay, St Ann.
He said that the concerns relate to the fact that “you end/begin a highway at a roundabout and when exiting you are coming downhill and do not have the right of way,” noting that discussions to reach a possible solution “are far advanced”.
The minister added that the authority is also awaiting the extension of the PJ Patterson Highway.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy