Toll Authority working to improve island's toll roads — Montague

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague says the Toll Authority of Jamaica is working to ensure that the country's toll roads continue to be on par with international standards.

The minister was making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives yesterday.

He said two escape lanes on Edward Seaga Highway were recently redone and improved to bring them up to agreed benchmarks.

Montague noted that the authority is working with the National Works Agency (NWA) to address concerns regarding the toll road in Mammee Bay, St Ann.

He said that the concerns relate to the fact that “you end/begin a highway at a roundabout and when exiting you are coming downhill and do not have the right of way,” noting that discussions to reach a possible solution “are far advanced”.

The minister added that the authority is also awaiting the extension of the PJ Patterson Highway.