Toll road security guard faces Gun Court

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The security guard who was earlier this month slapped with several charges after a fracas with a motorist at the Portmore toll booth in St Catherine is to appear before the Home Circuit Division of the Corporate Area Gun Court next month.



According to the police report, 50-year-old Norris McLarty was on duty at the location on the morning of Saturday April 3 this year when an argument developed between a motor cyclist and a toll booth attendant.

McLarty it is alleged, intervened and during the dispute reportedly used his firearm to hit the motor cyclist. The police were summoned and the security guard was subsequently arrested and charged.



Yesterday when the matter came up before the St Catherine Parish Court where McLarty had been booked to appear, the case was transferred to the Home Circuit Division of the Corporate Area Gun Court and is set for May 21st. Parish Courts do not have jurisdiction to try offences involving firearms. McLarty is being represented by Attorney-at-law Anthony Williams.

McLarty is to answer to charges of illegal possession of firearm, assault at common law and assault occasioning bodily harm.