Tomlinson takes aim at D'Cup final after Manning's advance to semis

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth—Manning's School football coach, Everton Tomlinson, was full of praise for his team after they progressed to their first daCosta Cup semi-final in 16 years following their 1-1 draw with Munro College at the STETHS Sports Complex on Friday.

"I think it's the dedication of the players, they listen, they follow instructions and as you see they're growing from strength to strength. I am proud, happy to be their coach and will continue to have them working hard all the way to the final," said Tomlinson after the game.

Abeena Wallace opened the scoring for Manning's in the 67th minute before Sean Kenyon equalised for Munro in the 88th minute.

Under partly cloudy conditions, it was the Westmoreland-based outfit that enjoyed the lion's share of the possession, displaying good composure on the ball.

Munro also showed their quality with captain Sean Kenyon and Triston Forde combining well with slick passing. Manning's however, took control of the game and forced the first save of the game when right-sided midfielder Devonte Rodney, dribbled inside and had his low shot blocked by the legs of goalkeeper Henry James at his near post. His follow-up shot from the rebound struck the outside of the post and went behind for a goal kick.

It wasn't until near the end of the first half that Manning's had another clear opportunity when Jahmaleek Porter headed over the crossbar from close range after a free kick from the ever dangerous Rodney. With momentum on their side, the school from Savanna-la-Mar forced James into action again after a deft dribble from Jhamaro Hall.

After a goalless first half, Manning's again took the fight to Munro with the defence duo of Daniel Biwen and Jevon Shuriah working overtime. Hall almost found the opener in 49th minute when his header almost found the top corner but went the wrong side off the upright. The constant pressure finally brought reward when Wallace headed home from a corner taken by Rushawn Graham.

Manning's continued to press in an effort to double their lead but Munro was now shocked into life and substitute Xarier Bruce started to worry the Manning's defence, who struggled to cope with his pace.

Needing to win to advance, Munro threw caution to the wind and moved Kenyon to a more attacking role which immediately brought results as his rocket from 35 yards found the top corner after a clearance by the Manning's defence. However, it was too little too late as the 1-1 stalemate meant Manning's advanced on seven points to the top of Group 2 leaving Munro to settle for a place in the Ben Francis Cup after finishing second on five points.

Coach of Munro, Patrick 'Jackie' Walters was gracious in defeat despite not progressing.

"I think Manning's deserved to win the game, they played some quality football and deserved to be there," he told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Vere Technical outscored Happy Grove 4-3 in the day's earlier encounter.

- Steve Cole