Tommy Lee Sparta hospitalised after altercation in prison

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Dancehall artiste Tommy Lee Sparta was reportedly injured during an altercation with correctional officers at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in downtown Kingston this morning.

He has since been taken to hospital for treatment.

His attorney Donahue Martin told OBSERVER ONLINE that he has not yet been able to see his client, but will be monitoring the situation.

“When I attempted to see Tommy Lee Sparta at the prison, I literally saw the ambulance driving out with him,” he said.

Various eyewitness reports confirmed that Tommy Lee Sparta, whose real name is Leroy Russell, was taken on a stretcher to the medical facility at the prison for treatment before he was transferred to the Kingston Public Hospital.

Calls to the communication department of the Department of Correctional Services were not immediately returned. However, reports are that the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre is reportedly tense after the incident.

Tommy Lee Sparta has been incarcerated for over a year after he pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in March 2021. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

READ: Tommy Lee Sparta sentenced to 3 years

The entertainer was arrested in December 2020 after he was found with the illegal firearm along Holborn Road in New Kingston.

A controversial and enigmatic figure, Tommy Lee Sparta is known for the singles Sparta, Blessings, Under Vibes, Spartan Soldier, Rich Badness, Spartan Angel and Protocol with Skeng.