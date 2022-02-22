Tommy Lee Sparta lawyers want guards in prison altercation removed from front line

Tommy Lee Sparta lawyers want guards in prison altercation removed from front lineTuesday, February 22, 2022
The legal team of dancehall star Tommy Lee Sparta is calling on the Department of Correctional Services to remove the officers from active duty who were involved in the controversial bust-up at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre on Monday.
The deejay was involved in a bloody altercation on Monday, which reportedly left the Spartan Soldier deejay unconscious, and hospitalised at the Kingston Public Hospital.
“We have noted with great concern, an incident involving our client Leroy Russell. The matter is being investigated by Indecom and we expect a thorough and swift investigation into the matter,” attorney-at-law Donahue Martin told OBSERVER ONLINE.
Martin called on the DCS to remove all the correctional officers involved in the altercation from front line duty.
“The legal team is looking at all options. We are calling on the Department of Correctional Services to launch an internal investigation into the matter and immediately pull the officers involved from active duty, pending the outcome of the investigative process,” Martin said.
