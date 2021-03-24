Tommy Lee Sparta sentenced to 3 years

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Entertainer Tommy Lee has been sentenced to three years in prison, after being charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to the police, the entertainer — whose given name is Leroy Russell — was arrested on December 14, 2020 after a vehicle in which he was travelling was intercepted by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Specialized Operations.

The men in the vehicle were searched and a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition was found in the dancehall artiste's waistband.