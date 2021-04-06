Tomorrow is World Health Day

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tomorrow, April 7, is World Health Day.

On this World Health Day, we highlight the inequalities and injustices of our health systems, the United Nations (UN) Secretary General said in a statement.

“The COVID-19 crisis has revealed how unequal our societies are,” the statement said.

Within countries, illness and death from COVID-19 has been higher among people and communities that contend with poverty, unfavourable living and working conditions, discrimination and social exclusion,” the statement added.

The UN statement underscored that globally, the vast majority of vaccine doses administered against the coronavirus have been in a few wealthy countries or those producing vaccines.

“Thanks to the COVAX initiative, more nations are now beginning to receive vaccine supplies, but most people in low- and middle-income countries still must watch and wait.

“Such inequities are immoral, and they are dangerous for our health, our economies and our societies,” the UN Secretary General was quoted as saying.

“As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must implement policies and allocate resources so all can enjoy the same health outcomes.

“And it means delivering universal health coverage so everyone, everywhere, can thrive,” the UN statement said.