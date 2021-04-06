Tomorrow is World Health Day

Tomorrow is World Health DayTuesday, April 06, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tomorrow, April 7, is World Health Day.
On this World Health Day, we highlight the inequalities and injustices of our health systems, the United Nations (UN) Secretary General said in a statement.
“The COVID-19 crisis has revealed how unequal our societies are,” the statement said.
Within countries, illness and death from COVID-19 has been higher among people and communities that contend with poverty, unfavourable living and working conditions, discrimination and social exclusion,” the statement added.
The UN statement underscored that globally, the vast majority of vaccine doses administered against the coronavirus have been in a few wealthy countries or those producing vaccines.
“Thanks to the COVAX initiative, more nations are now beginning to receive vaccine supplies, but most people in low- and middle-income countries still must watch and wait.
“Such inequities are immoral, and they are dangerous for our health, our economies and our societies,” the UN Secretary General was quoted as saying.
“As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must implement policies and allocate resources so all can enjoy the same health outcomes.
“And it means delivering universal health coverage so everyone, everywhere, can thrive,” the UN statement said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy