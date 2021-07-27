Tony Matterhorn's gun seized pending FLA probe

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Popular selector-cum-deejay Tony Matterhorn is being investigated by the Firearms Licensing Authority (FLA) after reports of an online threat made to a fellow entertainer were ventilated to the regulatory body.

The 'Dutty Wine' singer also had his firearm seized by the FLA pending the results of the probe.

"I can confirm that that is the case," a tight-lipped Shane Dalling, chief executive officer of the Firearm Licensing Authority, told Observer Online.

Reports are that the weapon was confiscated after the popular selector, whose real name is Dufton Anthony Taylor, was accused of making serious threats against Bounty Killer, with whom he has a decades-old feud, on social media.

Observer Online spoke to Oshin Levy, the corporate communications officer of the FLA who said: "Yes we are currently doing an investigation and, as the regulatory body regulating firearm usage, it is our duty to ensure that a licence firearm holder is fit and proper to possess a firearm."

She referred to Section 29 of the Firearms Act which clearly sets out governing rules of behaviour expected of a licensed firearm holder.

"Section 29 speaks to the considerations of being granted a licence to carry a firearm, specifically temperament and mental fitness," she said.

She issued a stern warning to licence firearm holders with loose lips and volatile temperaments.

"As an entity, we are watching, and sending a message to holders, encouraging persons to be responsible, not only in terms of keeping and care, but to be careful how you express yourself in the public space, as it may have implications. We are monitoring social media, and considering all reports," Levy said.

"Once we receive a report, we will most likely check into the matter and ensure it is not something that is taken further. Once an investigation is done, and is complete, there will be a further decision based on what we unearthed and the outcome will be related to Mr Taylor."

Over the years, several entertainers have lost their licence to carry firearms. And in recent months, several artistes have been paraded through the courts on illegal firearm charges.