Top athletics coach Machel Woolery joins Calabar High and Racers

Highly-coveted athletics coach Machel Woolery has left Petersfield High School after 15 years and is now at Calabar High.

When contacted by OBSERVER ONLINE on Wednesday, Woolery was quick to point out that his capacity at Calabar High is that of a Physical Education teacher and not an athletics coach, at this moment.

“I stop teaching at Petersfield, I now teach at Calabar,” Woolery explained.

“But I won't say they (Calabar) won't try, but I have other engagement in the afternoon,” he added.

That afternoon engagement is a coaching role at Racers Track Club. Woolery joined the Glen Mills-led athletics outfit in September.

Woolery said he has settled into his teaching role at Calabar and is enjoying the new environment at 61 Red Hills Road.

“There is a lot of rumours on the road that I am coaching at Calabar, but for now it's just teaching,” he reiterated.

He, however, pointed out that he still oversees the athletics programme at Petersfield, for now.

Woolery has made a name for himself propelling little-known Petersfield High's athletics programme into one of the best despite limited resources at the Westmoreland-based institution.

Woolery has guided the careers of standout athletes Daniel Cope, Kevin Nedrick, Antonio Watson, Kevin Stone, Shaqueena Foote and Ockera Myrie among others.

He also led Petersfield High boys into the top 10 at Boys Champs on several occasions with some notable victories.

As Petersfield's stock rose so too has Woolery's and he has been a member of Jamaica's coaching staff to a number of the island's youth teams over the years.

Woolery is a graduate of GC Foster College and is a certified IAAF Level I and Level II coach.

--Howard Walker