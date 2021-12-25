Top cops bring cheer to police, soldiers on Christmas Day

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – Police personnel and soldiers working in St Andrew South on Christmas Day were surprised with packages delivered to them by senior cops from the division.



The team of officers, led by the head of the division, Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts and Superintendent Damion Manderson, brought Christmas cake, sorrel, and gift packages to those on duty.



Jamaica Constabulary Force members at the four police stations, and cops and soldiers at the 14 checkpoints in the division were visited and shown appreciation.



"On days like these everyone would hope to be at home with their family and friends but the men and women of St Andrew South made a decision to serve and protect today,” SSP Ricketts said in lauding the policemen and women in the division.

“Thanks for the support and commitment to the task. You are valued and as such we bring a little Christmas cheer."



For his part Supt Manderson added: "This is about the sacrifice for the country being exhibited right before our eyes. Leaving family on Christmas Day to ensure that others spend safe and quality time with their family. Heroism epitomised”.



Residents of the division will not be left out as packages will be delivered to them on Sunday and Monday.

-David Dunkley