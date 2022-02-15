Tosh or Ishawna: 'Equal Rights' causes controversy in School's Challenge Quiz

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An answer offered up by Denbigh High School in their School's Challenge Quiz match with Wolmer's Boys had twitter in a frenzy on Monday night.

In the second round of the popular quiz competition, Denbigh High team members were fielded a question by host, Marlene Stephenson-Dalley, which enquired about the artiste behind the single, Equal Rights. A member of the Denbigh High School responded naming Ishawna as the artiste responsible for the single.

While the controversial female deejay does have a single with that title, the host dubbed their answer as incorrect as the answer quiz conceptualisers had as correct, was reggae legend Peter Tosh.

Twitter users came to the team's defense, highlighting that with Ishawna being the most recent artiste to pen a song with that title, especially with the controversy that followed its release, Ishawna would have also been their pick.

“Marlene said name the artist for the song “Equal Rights" and I immediately thought @Ishawna as well. #TVJSCQ ,” user @nique_nessa commented.

“Marlene: Who recorded the song Equal Rights? Denbigh High: ISHAWNA !! Marlene: No. Peter Tosh. Awwwwwks. Lol I mean they're right on a technicality,” wrote user @Giiannallysiia.”

Following deliberation during the break, Denbigh High School was awarded the point.