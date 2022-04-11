Tourism Academy to host stage shows, festivals, street dances — Bartlett

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has announced that the construction of a tourism entertainment academy will start in the 2022/23 financial year.

According to a release, the facility will be constructed on the grounds of the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James. On its completion, the academy will be marketed as an attraction for visitors to experience Jamaica's authentic cultural products.

This was outlined by Bartlett recently, during his opening contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

Bartlett told the House that in alignment with the Blue Ocean Strategy of the Ministry of Tourism, the academy will ensure the provision of high-quality entertainment to the tourism sector in the following areas:



-Stage shows



-Festivals



-Theatre



-Dance recitals



-Art exhibitions



-Museums/installations/galleries



-Street dances



-Gig economy – solo/group acts in hotels and attractions.



“In addition, programmes developed for the academy should ultimately increase the opportunities for employment for Jamaican artistes by strengthening their skills and providing exposure through showcases,” Bartlett said.

“Our vibrant cultural and entertainment scene is one of the many reasons millions of visitors flock to our shores each year. However, there is a need for a more permanent performance and arts space for highlighting and developing Jamaica's artistic talent,” he noted.

Bartlett said it was to this end that Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced during his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in March that the Tourism Enhancement Fund has allocated $50 million to develop the academy.

The minister said oversight of the entire project will be the responsibility of the Entertainment and Events Committee of the Tourism Recovery Task Force whose members include: Delano Seiveright, chairman; Joe Bogdanovich, SumFest promoter; Andrew Bellamy, events promoter; Kamal Bankay, chairman, Sports and Entertainment Network, TLN; and Lenford Salmon of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

