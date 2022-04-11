Tourism Academy to host stage shows, festivals, street dances — Bartlett

Tourism Academy to host stage shows, festivals, street dances — BartlettMonday, April 11, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has announced that the construction of a tourism entertainment academy will start in the 2022/23 financial year.
Bartlett told the House that in alignment with the Blue Ocean Strategy of the Ministry of Tourism, the academy will ensure the provision of high-quality entertainment to the tourism sector in the following areas:
-Stage shows
-Festivals
-Theatre
-Dance recitals
-Art exhibitions
-Museums/installations/galleries
-Street dances
-Gig economy – solo/group acts in hotels and attractions.
“In addition, programmes developed for the academy should ultimately increase the opportunities for employment for Jamaican artistes by strengthening their skills and providing exposure through showcases,” Bartlett said.
“Our vibrant cultural and entertainment scene is one of the many reasons millions of visitors flock to our shores each year. However, there is a need for a more permanent performance and arts space for highlighting and developing Jamaica's artistic talent,” he noted.
Bartlett said it was to this end that Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced during his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in March that the Tourism Enhancement Fund has allocated $50 million to develop the academy.
The minister said oversight of the entire project will be the responsibility of the Entertainment and Events Committee of the Tourism Recovery Task Force whose members include: Delano Seiveright, chairman; Joe Bogdanovich, SumFest promoter; Andrew Bellamy, events promoter; Kamal Bankay, chairman, Sports and Entertainment Network, TLN; and Lenford Salmon of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy