Tourist board appoints Lou Hammond Group as new PR agency of record

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Tourist Board says the country's public relations interests in the United States will now be represented by Lou Hammond Group (LHG).

The board said LHG will use its extensive media relationships and creativity to grow Jamaica's reputation as the premier, four-season destination of choice.

Utilising an aggressive, integrated and multi-tactical strategy, with an emphasis on strengthening Jamaica's digital footprint, LHG said it will draw attention to Jamaica's diverse offerings, including its unmatched natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, renowned music and culinary scenes, and abundant opportunities for wellness and enrichment.

“The US market is extremely important to Jamaica and we chose Lou Hammond Group for their in-depth marketing expertise, respected reputation, and celebrated media relationships to build on our success in that marketplace,” Director of Tourism Donovan White said. “We look forward to working together to ensure destination Jamaica is the number one choice for Americans.”

The board noted that LHG's track record includes its current, long-time representation of some top destinations in the US, as well as clients in the hospitality, cruise, culinary, real estate and economic development sectors, amongst others.

“What an honour. We are proud to partner with Jamaica in her largest source market,” said LHG Chairman and Founder, Lou Rena Hammond. “We look forward to telling the story of this incredible country and what we believe to be their greatest asset, the wonderful Jamaican people.”