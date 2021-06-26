Tracey clips Blake in men's 100m final

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tyquendo Tracey upset the form books after he clipped Yohan Blake to win the men's 100m at Friday night's Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Health/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships at the National Stadium, running a season's best 10.00 seconds (0.6m/s).

After losing to Blake in the semi-final and being drawn in an outside lane in the final, Tracey whose previous season's best was 10.04 seconds, which he ran in the semis, the NACAC silver medallists from 2014, started celebrating before he crossed the line.

Blake, who ran 9.98 seconds in the semi-final, the only Jamaican man under 10.00 seconds, was second in 10.01 seconds, while Oblique Seville was third in a personal best 10.04 seconds.

Julian Forte was fourth in 10.07 seconds and was followed by Jevaughn Minzie and Nigel Ellis who were both timed in 10.14 seconds, Oshane Bailey-10.23 seconds and Bryan Levell- 10.33 seconds.

Paul Reid