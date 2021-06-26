Tracey clips Blake in men's 100m final

Tracey clips Blake in men's 100m finalSaturday, June 26, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tyquendo Tracey upset the form books after he clipped Yohan Blake to win the men's 100m at Friday night's Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Health/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships at the National Stadium, running a season's best 10.00 seconds (0.6m/s).
After losing to Blake in the semi-final and being drawn in an outside lane in the final, Tracey whose previous season's best was 10.04 seconds, which he ran in the semis, the NACAC silver medallists from 2014, started celebrating before he crossed the line.
Blake, who ran 9.98 seconds in the semi-final, the only Jamaican man under 10.00 seconds, was second in 10.01 seconds, while Oblique Seville was third in a personal best 10.04 seconds.
Julian Forte was fourth in 10.07 seconds and was followed by Jevaughn Minzie and Nigel Ellis who were both timed in 10.14 seconds, Oshane Bailey-10.23 seconds and Bryan Levell- 10.33 seconds.
Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy