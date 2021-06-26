Tracey stays on course for sprint double at Trials

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Men's 100m champion Tyquendo Tracey stayed on course for the sprint double after qualifying for this afternoon's semi-finals of the men's 200m at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Sports/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships at the National Stadium.

In a quick turnaround from the 100m final on Friday where Tracey ran a season best 10.00 seconds to upset Yohan Blake, the men were back on the track about 14 hours later with the top three men, including Jevaughn Minzie, who ran 20.64 seconds (-0.6m/s) to lead the qualifiers.Former national champion Rasheed Dwyer ran 20.79 seconds (0.1m/s) as Blake was an easy winner in his heat in 20.80 seconds (-0.3m/s), while Tracey ran 21.55 seconds (0.3m/s) for second in his heat behind Jazeel Murphy who ran a personal best 20.96 seconds, his fastest since 2009.

Schoolboys Bryan Levell and Antonio Watson also advanced, while former World Youth and World Junior silver medallist, Nickel Ashmeade, failed to get past the first round.

Paul Reid