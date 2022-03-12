Traci Braxton dies at age 50 following cancer battle

Traci Braxton, sister of singers Toni and Tamar Braxton, has died. She was 50 years old.

Braxton had been battling cancer.

According to an article from PEOPLE Magazine confirming the tragic news, the Braxton sibling's death was confirmed by her sister, Toni in a statement shared on Instagram on Saturday.

"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci," she wrote alongside a black-and-white image of herself and her siblings.

"Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly," her statement continued.

"Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life," the singer added. "We are family forever."

Braxton's sisters, mother and friends were reportedly by her side when she passed, her publicist Tomasina Perkins-Washington told NBC News.

She also spent her last year in hospice, per reports.

But she was perhaps best known for her appearances in the family's reality TV show “Braxton Family Values" alongside her siblings Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Michael.

She also recorded the hit song “Last Call” in 2014, which peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also recorded the song “Broken Things” four years later with her sisters, Toni, Towanda and Trina.