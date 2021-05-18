Trade Board probing fraudulent shipment certificates

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Trade Board Limited says it has been investigating a number of fraudulent pre-shipment inspection certificates.

The agency said the matter has been referred to the Revenue Protection Division at the Ministry of Finance & the Public Service.

According to the agency, importers who submit fraudulent documentation for motor vehicle import permits will be subject to investigation by the Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA).

''In the same vein, importers of used motor vehicles are being reminded that Autoterminal Japan (ATJ) is the only authorised inspection entity, contracted by the Government of Jamaica to conduct inspections,'' the organisation said in a statement today.



To schedule an inspection for a used motor vehicle being imported from the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore or the UAE, please contact ATJ via http://www.inspections.jp/contactus.html.