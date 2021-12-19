Trade Winds gifts Linstead Hospital with 744 units of TruSHAKE

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – TruSHAKE, a product of Trade Winds Citrus Limited, donated a total of 744 units of the nutrition shake to aid the nutritional support of hospital workers and patients of Linstead Hospital during the Christmas season.

The hospital's Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Christopher Munroe expressed his appreciation on behalf of the healthcare workers and patients of the hospital, during the handover presentation on Friday, December 17.

“Front line healthcare workers have a small window of time each day in which to eat and drink, so it is especially important for them to focus on nutrients that both satisfy their hunger and meet their nutritional needs. We are very grateful to TruSHAKE for this kind gesture that will be beneficial not only to the staff but also to the patients that need nutritional support,” Munroe said.

The CEO also commended TruSHAKE on acknowledging the many uncelebrated healthcare heroes that are committed to taking care of the community and doing their best to keep everyone safe.

Marketing Manager of Trade Winds Citrus, Lauren Mahfood, was enthusiastic about showing support to our healthcare workers and recognizing their efforts during these challenging times.

“TruSHAKE just celebrated its first anniversary, and we thought a donation to the Linstead Hospital would be a wonderful way to mark the occasion and show appreciation for our healthcare workers. We believe TruSHAKE is an ideal product for the hospitals to include in their offerings to assist in maintaining the health of their own team members and as an option for patients who require nutritional boosts or who are on a liquid diet,” Mahfood said.

TruSHAKE ambassador and Olympic bronze medallist in the women's 100 meter hurdles, Megan Tapper, explained that she was delighted to have been chosen to join in the initiative.

“Frontline workers have been a pillar of strength for our country for a long time but they've become heroes during this pandemic. Risking their lives daily, showing courage in uncertain times, taking care of our loved ones with very little reward. It is for that reason that I am thrilled to be part of this initiative with TruSHAKE, giving back to those who have given so much to our country,” said Tapper.

Fraser McConnell, professional racing driver and TruSHAKE ambassador was pleased that he had the opportunity to assist the hospital staff and patients at the Linstead Hospital.

“It is a great opportunity to give back to our healthcare workers. TruSHAKE is packed with vital nutrients that the body needs especially for those recovering from an illness or for those who do not get the opportunity to eat on time,” he stated.