Trade between US, Jamaica remains resilient during COVID-19, says US official

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chargé d'Affaires at the United States Embassy in Kingston, John McIntyre, says trade between the US and Jamaica has remained resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McIntyre was speaking recently during a membership mingle hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica.

Referencing US Department of Commerce data for the first quarter of 2021, he said US companies exported over US$400-million dollars' worth of goods and services to Jamaica.

For the same period, McIntyre said Jamaican companies exported over US$100- million dollars' worth of goods and services to the United States.

He said Jamaican exports to the United States increased by 16 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, over 2020, and encouraged more exports to the United States.

“There are indications that tourist arrivals in Jamaica will continue to increase with the full vaccination of more Americans.”

Meanwhile, McIntyre said the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has established a three-year, US$4-million initiative called the Jamaican Energy Resiliency Alliance, which aims to boost energy sector resiliency.

He reiterated that the US Embassy is focusing on resiliency, medical and energy resiliency, to support Jamaica now and for the future.

The US Chargé d'Affaires noted that the new activity expands renewable energy technology, availability and accessibility for businesses and key Jamaican sectors, including tourism and manufacturing.

According to McIntyre, the Global Development Alliance has the potential to ''leverage upwards of US$50 million dollars in private sector investments for solar and battery installation and includes scholarships and workforce development opportunities to drive employment and the growing renewable sector.

He urged Jamaican companies that are looking to adapt clean technologies to reduce their carbon footprint to consider the initiative.