Trade unionist sues The Gleaner over inaccurate report

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU) Assistant General Secretary, Colin Virgo, has filed a lawsuit against the The Gleaner over a report that he was among a group of people seen at a party held on a no-movement day at a Corporate Area hotel last month.

The lawsuit, which was filed the Supreme Court on October 27, 2021, named The Gleaner as the first respondent. The newspaper's Editor-In-Chief, Kaymar Jordan and its senior staff reporter, Livern Barrett, are the second and third respondents, respectively.

Shortly after the publication, the newspaper published an apology to Virgo for its "inaccurate" reporting, which incorrectly stated that Virgo was also captured on video at the party that later resulted in the resignation of Floyd Green from the Cabinet.

“I was not even in the Corporate Area and I certainly was not at any party,” an obviously peeved Virgo told the Jamaica Observer last month.

He said at the time that he was not willing to accept any apology from any media house which reported that he was at the party.

“The damage is already done in the court of public opinion, and that is what matters. It is simple, I was not there,” declared Virgo as he said the report has resulted in him being subjected to abuse and condemnation, even from people he considers friends.

“Somebody is going to pay, and I don't care who it is. No amount that they pay can undo the damage that they have done — and this is not going to go lightly,” added Virgo.

It is not clear when the civil proceedings in the case will commence in the Supreme Court.