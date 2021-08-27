Traffic agencies raise focus on climbing road deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Road Safety Unit (RSU) of the Ministry of Transport and Mining says it is concerned about the growing number of road deaths from motor vehicle accidents.

Over 310 deaths have already occurred over the past eight months due to traffic accidents. This compares with the approximately 250 killed in 225 road crashes up to the same time last year.

The 2020 figure was showing a reduction of 12 per cent in both crashes and deaths compared to the same period in 2019, and was giving the road safety agencies hope for serious improvements. However, 2020 ended up with just over 400 deaths and now 2021 is appearing to be heading to be even worse.

In the July Monthly Traffic Crash Report issued by the RSU, director of the agency, Deidre Hudson-Sinclair appealed to motorists to reduce their speed, especially in built-up areas, as well as at inter-parish major thoroughfares.

She said that the appeal was in light of the fact 297 people had been killed due to traffic crashes up to the end of July. She also noted that, since the start of the year, there have been 54 multiple fatalities on the road network.

“These fatalities occurred on known black spots as well major motorways,” she warned motorists.

One of the more recent issues facing the transport ministry has been the fact many of the accidents are occurring during the hours of nightly curfews. The traffic experts believe that it is primarily due to the speeding of curfew breakers who do not want to be stopped by the police. But, Director at the Island Traffic Authority (ITA), Kenute Hare, says that his agency,will be working with the police to reduce the nightly carnage.

“We are working with the police to do more night road spot checks, as well as daily checks, because we realize that there are persons out there who are intent on creating mayhem in the traffic environment,” he told the OBSERVER ONLINE earlier, today.

He also warned motorists to remove “fandangles” like coloured lights, foreign licence plates and “wide, blinding” head lamps, which make it difficult for other motorists to see.

Balford Henry