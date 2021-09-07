Traffic changes again for West Street, Port Antonio

PORTLAND, Jamaica— Members of the public are being advised that the Superintendent of Police in charge of the Portland Division may implement the following changes to the flow of traffic along West Street and inside the Port Antonio Marina between the hours of 8:00am to 5:00pm (or as the need arises) on the following dates if there is traffic congestion in Port Antonio:

· Wednesday September 8, to Saturday September 11, 2021

· Wednesday September 15, to Saturday September 18, 2021.

West Street

· West Street will be converted into a one-way road for all west bound traffic with the exception of motor trucks.

· Motor trucks will not be permitted to access the Marina and will continue their journey along West Street (both east and west bound).

· If the traffic is flowing smoothly, the officer on duty may allow taxis, which terminate their journey at the cenotaph to travel easterly along West Street.

· The designated no parking areas along West Street will remain in force.

Port Antonio Marina

· As the need arises, with the exception of motor trucks and some taxis, all eastbound traffic will be diverted through the west gate of the Port Antonio Marina and will exit through the east gate.

· No vehicle will be allowed to enter the Marina through the east gate.

· Parking inside the Marina will be restricted to the designated parking lots or to one side of the roadway as determined by the police personnel on the ground.

· The speed limit inside the Marina will be 20 km/h and must be observed by all motorists accessing the Marina.

· No overtaking is permitted inside the Marina.

· The flow of traffic inside the Marina will be one-way and will only accommodate east bound traffic.

“The management and staff of the Portland Police Division remains committed to ensuring that public order is maintained and will assess the situation on the ground and make the necessary adjustments if necessary,” the release said.

The previous advisory dated September 1, 2021 is hereby cancelled, the release ended.