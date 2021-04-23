Traffic delays expected along Burke Road in Spanish Town

Traffic delays expected along Burke Road in Spanish TownFriday, April 23, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is alerting motorists to the possibility of delays, for traffic travelling along Burke Road in Spanish Town, commencing today and continuing until Sunday, April 25.
According to the agency, this is due to hotmix patching works that are being conducted, along the corridor, and which will continue into the weekend.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes where possible, the NWA said.
It said motorists travelling from the direction of Spanish Town Hospital towards the town centre may use Barrett Street, onto White Church Street then onto Wellington Street. The Spanish Town Bypass can also be used as an alternative route, the NWA added.
In the meantime, the agency said hotmix patching works are being planned for the Bog Walk Gorge, also in St Catherine, but these works are currently being procured.
