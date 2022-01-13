Traffic diversion along Free Town to Alley main road due to collapsed culvert—NWA

Traffic diversion along Free Town to Alley main road due to collapsed culvert—NWAThursday, January 13, 2022
CLARENDON, Jamaica - The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that the Free Town to Alley main road in the vicinity of the Monymusk Glades Housing Scheme in Clarendon has been closed, due to a collapsed culvert.
The NWA has explained that the culvert, which was made from plastic, was burnt by vandals.
“Resulting from the closure, motorists travelling from the direction of Lionel Town towards Alley or Rocky Point will have to make a left turn through the Monymusk Glades Housing Scheme, exiting onto the main road to Alley or Rocky Point. The reverse obtains for motorists travelling in the opposite direction,” the NWA cautioned in a statement today.
The NWA is also advising motorists are being reminded to obey the instructions of the flagmen and traffic signs posted along the corridor during the period of work.
