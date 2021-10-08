Traffic diversion along Mile Gully to Oxford for road works

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that the main road between Mile Gully and Oxford in Manchester will be closed this Sunday, October 10 to facilitate the laying of a storm water drain.

The agency advised that the corridor will be closed for eight hours starting at 9:00 am.

Howard Hendriks, community relations officer for the NWA's Southern Region, stated that the road will be closed in the vicinity of the Jamalco Sub-station and expected to be reopened by 5:00 pm.

As a result of this closure, operators of large trucks and articulated vehicles travelling from the direction of Oxford towards Mandeville are being advised to travel the route through Balaclava, Union, Braes River, Wilton and Spur Tree. The reverse applies to motorists travelling from the direction of Mandeville.

“Operators of small vehicles can use the route through Ballynure. These motorists heading from the direction of Oxford will turn left onto the Zion parochial road, located beside the “Church in the Wild”, right at Ballynure Square, continuing past the Cottage Police Station, turn left onto the Mile Gully main road. The opposite will obtain for motorists travelling from the direction of Mile Gully,” the agency said.

Motorists are being reminded to obey the instructions of the flagmen and traffic signs posted along the corridor during the period of works.