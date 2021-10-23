Traffic diversion for Manchester road

MANCHESTER, Jamaica- The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that the main road between Williamsfield and Cumberland in Manchester will be closed this Sunday, October 24, to facilitate the laying of a stormwater drain as part of rehabilitative works.

The corridor is being closed for eight hours, starting at 9 am.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Southern Region, Howard Hendriks, said the road will be closed in the vicinity of Long Hill Road and is expected to be reopened by 5 pm.

The corridor from Williamsfield to Cumberland is being rehabilitated through a $20 million contract. The scope of works includes the bushing of embankments, drainage improvement and paving with asphaltic concrete.

Motorists travelling from the direction of Bellfield towards Mandeville are being advised to travel the route through Davyton via Narriston and Content, exiting onto the Williamsfield to Shooters Hill main road.

The reverse obtains for motorists travelling from the direction of Mandeville.

Motorists are also being reminded to obey the instructions of the flagmen and traffic signs posted along the corridor during the period of the works.