Traffic signals out of service across the KMR

Traffic signals out of service across the KMRThursday, August 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that some key intersections in the parishes of Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine are now without the service of traffic signals.
Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that the traffic light network in these parishes was impacted by the wind and rain associated with the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.
He said that the team of engineers is now going through each signalised intersection, checking to have remedial works done where the systems are non-functional.
Among the intersections where the signals are out of service are: Oxford Road and Belmont Road; Knutsford Boulevard/Grenada Crescent and Spanish Town Road/ Weymouth Drive.
Shaw stated that investigations suggest that some of the systems were being affected by electrical problems. These include burnt components, caused by power surges and low voltage in other instances.
He added that the team is now working to have intersections in Portmore, including the intersection of Gregory Park and Cumberland Road, where the system suffered structural damage.
Motorists are being urged to exercise patience in using intersections where the traffic system is non-functional at this time.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy