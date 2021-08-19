Traffic signals out of service across the KMR

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that some key intersections in the parishes of Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine are now without the service of traffic signals.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that the traffic light network in these parishes was impacted by the wind and rain associated with the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.

He said that the team of engineers is now going through each signalised intersection, checking to have remedial works done where the systems are non-functional.

Among the intersections where the signals are out of service are: Oxford Road and Belmont Road; Knutsford Boulevard/Grenada Crescent and Spanish Town Road/ Weymouth Drive.

Shaw stated that investigations suggest that some of the systems were being affected by electrical problems. These include burnt components, caused by power surges and low voltage in other instances.

He added that the team is now working to have intersections in Portmore, including the intersection of Gregory Park and Cumberland Road, where the system suffered structural damage.

Motorists are being urged to exercise patience in using intersections where the traffic system is non-functional at this time.