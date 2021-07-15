Traffic stalled, looting frenzy after rice truck overturns on Spur Tree Hill

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Motorists travelling on the crash-prone Spur Tree Hill main road are now experiencing delays resulting from an overturned truck.

The heavy unit was reportedly transporting rice when the driver lost control and crashed the truck which overturned.

Passersby could be seen in a social media video bagging rice from the truck.

"It seems everything gone,” a policeman on the scene said.

Firefighters and a wrecker have since arrived on the scene, and efforts are being made to remove the overturned truck.

The accident occurred mere metres from the site of scores of crashes down the years mainly involving trucks.

Kasey Williams