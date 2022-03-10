Trafigura money paid back by sympathetic donor - Pickersgill

Former People's National Party (PNP) chairman Robert Pickersgill says a “sympathetic donor” repaid the more than $30 million that Dutch oil-lifting firm Trafigura Beheer gave to the PNP Government in 2006.

Pickersgill is one of the five functionaries of the PNP who are being questioned in the Supreme Court regarding the controversial $31-million donation by Trafigura, which at the time traded oil for Jamaica on the international market.

The money was said to be paid back through an account under the name International Intermetals.

Other than that, Pickersgill has answered "I really don't know" or "I would not know" to most of the questions posed to him on Thursday.

He is being quizzed on whether he participated in negotiations to have Trafigura's contract extended for the lifting of Nigerian crude oil.

He told the prosecutor that he was unable to answer some of the questions regarding contracts because he couldn't recall or because he isn't in Parliament anymore.

He suggested that some of these questions be posed to Trafigura.

"Why don't you ask Trafigura that?"

On Wednesday, Colin Campbell insisted in the Supreme Court that former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) leader Bruce Golding lied in Parliament in 2006 when he said that $31 million given to the then PNP Government by Dutch oil-lifting company Trafigura Beheer had been destined for the Consolidated Fund but was diverted elsewhere by members of the PNP.

Campbell, a former PNP general secretary and Cabinet minister, also said that Golding fabricated a story when he claimed that a delegation to New York, led by then Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller, met with executives of Trafigura Beheer.

“This, again, is a continuation of a series of concoctions to sensationalise this announcement which Mr Golding had made to say that it was money destined for the Consolidated Fund, which is an open lie. It blossomed into many other lies,” Campbell said.

